Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral Live: सैफई में दोपहर 3 बजे होगा मुलायम सिंह यादव का अंतिम संस्कार
Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral Live: उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव का सोमवार को गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। 82 साल के मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत काफी खराब चल रही थी और वो पिछले कई दिनों से यहां भर्ती थे। आज उनका अंतिम संस्कार उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई में होगा। उनके अंतिम संस्कार में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के अलावा रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सहित केंद्रीय मंत्री और कई राज्यों के सीएम श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने आएंगे। पढ़िए, मुलायम सिंह यादव के निधन की खबर से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।
Congress deputes former MP CM Kamal Nath, and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to attend the last rites of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, Uttar Pradesh today. pic.twitter.com/i1IfH7L30X— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2022
UP | People turn out in large numbers to pay their tributes to Samajwadi Party supremo and former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral home in Saifai
Several CMs and other leaders are expected to attend the last rites to be held today pic.twitter.com/CkLVHVnCfK— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2022
Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan reaches the ancestral village Saifai to pay his respects to the former CM of UP, Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sZ63rQTslu— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav at his ancestral village Saifai. UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present.
Mulayam Singh Yadav's last rites will be held there tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/fgitM1lziM— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
#WATCH | Mortal remains of former Defence Minister and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav reached his ancestral village Saifai in Uttar Pradesh.
His last rites will be held there tomorrow, on October 11 pic.twitter.com/NiTjHAHjPS— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
In the politics of North India, Mulayam Singh Yadav had an important place. He was one of the strongest voices for the ideology of Lohia Samajwadi. He courageously stood with farmers, labourers & gave such leadership in which people had faith: Veteran BJP leader MM Joshi pic.twitter.com/DB3eBPLrXb— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Samajwadi Party leaders are sad about the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav. This is a huge loss for the country. He was not only popular in India but the world recognised him. He kept working for the poor and weak. We'll take forward his work from here: SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel pic.twitter.com/ONcC5t4Dr0— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
He was a big name in Indian politics. This is a great loss for the politics of the country. May God give strength to his family to bear this loss. I express my deepest condolences to the family members and their supporters: HP CM Jairam Thakur on the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav pic.twitter.com/ieJnu1Whtz— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022