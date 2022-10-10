YouTube
    Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral Live: सैफई में दोपहर 3 बजे होगा मुलायम सिंह यादव का अंतिम संस्कार

    Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral Live: उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक मुलायम सिंह यादव का सोमवार को गुरुग्राम के मेदांता अस्पताल में निधन हो गया। 82 साल के मुलायम सिंह यादव की तबीयत काफी खराब चल रही थी और वो पिछले कई दिनों से यहां भर्ती थे। आज उनका अंतिम संस्कार उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई में होगा। उनके अंतिम संस्कार में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के अलावा रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सहित केंद्रीय मंत्री और कई राज्यों के सीएम श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने आएंगे। पढ़िए, मुलायम सिंह यादव के निधन की खबर से जुड़े सभी लाइव अपडेट।

    10:17 AM, 11 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के अंतिम संस्कार में कांग्रेस की तरफ से शामिल होंगे मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ और छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
    10:07 AM, 11 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के पैतृक गांव सैफई में दोपहर 3 बजे होगा उनका अंतिम संस्कार, कई राज्यों में मुख्यमंत्री होंगे शामिल
    8:51 AM, 11 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के अंतिम दर्शनों के लिए सैफई में उमड़ा जन सैलाब, आज सैफई में ही होगा अंतिम संस्कार
    8:14 AM, 11 Oct
    सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार की कैबिनेट बैठक में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह यादव को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी।
    8:13 AM, 11 Oct
    सैफई
    मुलायम सिंह यादव का पार्थिव शरीर सुबह 10 बजे उनके आवास पर अंतिम दर्शन के लिए रखा जाएगा ।
    6:26 AM, 11 Oct
    दोपहर 3 बजे मुलायम सिंह यादव का होगा अंतिम संस्कार
    मुलायम सिंह यादव का अंतिम संस्कार मंगलवार दोपहर 3 बजे उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई में होगा। इस दौरान यूपी सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ भी सैफई पहुंचेंगे। इसके अलावा कई राज्य से सीएम के वहां पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, हेमंत सोरेन, ओम बिड़ला, केसीआर कमलनाथ समेत केंद्रीय मंत्री भी श्रद्धांजलि देने आएंगे।
    12:27 AM, 11 Oct
    आज नेताजी का अंतिम संस्कार उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई में होगा। उनके अंतिम संस्कार में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के अलावा रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सहित केंद्रीय मंत्री और कई राज्यों के सीएम श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने आएंगे।
    11:20 PM, 10 Oct
    सपा नेता आजम खान यूपी के पूर्व सीएम मुलायम सिंह यादव को श्रद्धांजलि देने पैतृक गांव सैफई पहुंचे।
    9:24 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव का कल (मंगलवार) सैफई में अंतिम संस्कार होगा। इससे पहले उनके अंतिम दर्शन के लिए जनसैलाब उमड़ा।
    9:16 PM, 10 Oct
    केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि मुलायम सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर निश्चित रूप से बहुत दुख हुआ। मुलायम सिंह जी ग्रामीण एवं किसान पृष्ठभूमि से आते थे। विशेष रूप से वो समाजवादी आंदोलन से जुड़े थे। मैं दिवंगत आत्मा के प्रति श्रद्धांजलि प्रस्तुत करता हूं।
    8:23 PM, 10 Oct
    झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने नेताजी के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा, "मैंने अखिलेश यादव से बात की। देश को आज मुलायम सिंह जी के निधन की खबर मिली। एक समाजवादी नेता और दलितों की आवाज, मुलायम सिंह उन नेताओं में से एक थे जो एक विशिष्ट पहचान बनाते हैं और एक इतिहास बनाते हैं। वह अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले।
    7:19 PM, 10 Oct
    बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार मंगलवार को मुलायम सिंह यादव के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। नागालैंड में किसी कोई कार्यक्रम की वजह से नीतीश कुमार बुधवार को सैफई जा सकते हैं।
    6:07 PM, 10 Oct
    उत्तर प्रदेश के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मुलायम सिंह यादव को उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई में जाकर श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस मौके पर यूपी के मंत्री स्वतंत्र देव सिंह और बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र सिंह चौधरी भी मौजूद रहे। मुलायम सिंह यादव का अंतिम संस्कार कल वहीं होगा।
    5:47 PM, 10 Oct
    यूपी के पूर्व सीएम मुलायम सिंह यादव का पार्थिव शरीर उनके पैतृक गांव सैफई पहुंच गया है। उनका अंतिम संस्कार कल 11 अक्टूबर को किया जाएगा।
    5:45 PM, 10 Oct
    सैफई पहुंचने से पहले यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे से गुजरते हुए काफिले पर लोगों ने फूल बरसाए।
    5:43 PM, 10 Oct
    समाजवादी पार्टी के लखनऊ के मुख्यालय में पार्टी के झंडे को झुकाया है और शोक सभा की गई।
    5:42 PM, 10 Oct
    सपा के वरिष्ठ नेता राजेंद्र चौधरी ने मुलायम सिंह यादव के निधन पर शोक जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि नेता जी भले हमारे बीच नहीं है, लेकिन उनका संघर्ष, विचार हमेशा हमारे बीच रहेंगे।
    5:38 PM, 10 Oct
    पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के संस्थापक मुलायम सिंह यादव के पार्थिव शरीर को उनके आवास सैफई लाया गया।
    5:20 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर को 300 वाहनों के काफिले के साथ सैफई ले जाया जा रहा है।
    4:44 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए बड़ी संख्या में लोग सैफई पहुंच रहे हैं।
    4:13 PM, 10 Oct
    भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जे.पी. नड्डा ने कहा कि मुलायम जी बहुत ही जनप्रिय नेता थे। सारी जिंदगी उन्होंने जनता की आवाज़ उठाई और उन्होंने सामाजिक दृष्टी से सामाजिक न्याय के लिए कार्य किया। मैं अपनी ओर से मुलायम सिंह जी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें।
    3:23 PM, 10 Oct
    महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि मुलायम सिंह देश के वरिष्ठ राजनीतिज्ञ थे। उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास और देश की राजनीति में उनकी भूमिक रही है। पुराने समाजवादियों में उनका बड़ा नाम था। हम सबको उनके जाने का बहुत दुख है।
    3:12 PM, 10 Oct
    कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कहा कि मुलायम सिंह यादव एक ऐसे नेता थे जिन्होंने गरीबों से जुड़कर अपनी ज़िंदगी गुजारी। अभी तक के जो भी नेता रहें उनमें से मुलायम जी एक बड़ा नाम थे।दिलचस्प बात यह है कि इतनी उम्र के बावजूद वे सदन में आते और हर वक्तव्य को सुनते समझते थे।
    3:11 PM, 10 Oct
    आराधना मिश्र और कांग्रेस के यूपी चीफ बृजलाल खाबरी भी सैफई जाएंगे।
    2:44 PM, 10 Oct
    मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भूपेन्द्र चौधरी आज ही जायेंगे सैफई
    1:51 PM, 10 Oct
    लोहिया समाजवादी विचारधारा की सबसे मजबूत आवाजों में से एक थे मुलायम सिंह यादव- मुरली मनोहर जोशी
    1:49 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव का जाना देश के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है, वो केवल देश में ही लोकप्रिय नेता नहीं थे, बल्कि विश्व में उन्हें सम्मान मिला- नरेश उत्तम पेटल
    1:44 PM, 10 Oct
    भारतीय राजनीति में मुलायम सिंह एक बड़ा नाम थे, उनका जाना देश के लिए एक बड़ी क्षति है- हिमाचल प्रदेश के सीएम जयराम ठाकुर
    1:37 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के निधन पर बिहार सरकार ने किया एक दिन के राजकीय शोक का ऐलान
    1:34 PM, 10 Oct
    मुलायम सिंह यादव के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होने सैफई जाएंगे यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
    mulayam singh yadav samajwadi party akhilesh yadav lucknow uttar pradesh मुलायम सिंह यादव समाजवादी पार्टी अखिलेश यादव शिवपाल सिंह यादव लखनऊ उत्तर प्रदेश

