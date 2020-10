NDA गठबंधन का हिस्सा नहीं है एलजेपी, भ्रम और मुगालते में न रहें चिराग पासवानः भाजपा

English summary

There is barely 10 days left for the first phase of voting on October 28 for 71 seats of Bihar Assembly, but the BJP has had to give an explanation on Saturday by clarifying the wrong message going to the public by the misleading statement of LJP Chief Chirag Paswan. . Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav clarified that LJP is not a part of NDA alliance. This confusion was spread by the LJP Chief, describing himself as Hanuman of PM Modi.