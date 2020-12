जानिए, पिछले 6 सालों में किन-किन मुद्दों पर केंद्र से टकरा चुकी हैं मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी?

English summary

The constitution of rights and powers between the Center and the states has been done in the Indian constitution in such a way that the state and the union do not create a confrontation, but the government led by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, which was ruling in West Bengal in the last 9 years, continuously Has been making fun of it. The direct cause of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's confrontation with the Center is the political and Muslim vote bank, due to which Mamata Banerjee is now tasting power after the Left Front government in West Bengal which was in power in Bengal for almost 27 years.