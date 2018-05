Karnataka Floor Test: बेंगलुरु के होटल गोल्ड फिंच में मिले दोनों लापता कांग्रेसी विधायक

India

oi-Ankur Sharma

BJP MLA G Somashekhar Reddy is with the two 'missing' Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratap Gouda: Sources #KarnatakaFloorTest

Senior Karnataka police officer Neelamani Rao went to Bengaluru's Goldfinch hotel, where the two Congress legislators Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil are believed to be in a room locked from inside.