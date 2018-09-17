VIDEO: गणपति बप्पा की विदाई में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने ढोल-नगाड़ों पर किया डांस, पति ने भी लगाए ठुमके

मुंबई। बप्पा का त्योहार गणेश चतुर्थी धूमधाम से शुरू हो चुका है। कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी हमेशा की तरह घर में गणपति बैठाए हैं। एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी हर साल गणेश चतुर्थी का त्योहार बड़े ही धूम-धाम से मनाती हैं। इस साल भी वो पूरे ढ़ोल-नगाड़ों के साथ बप्पा को अपने घर लेकर आईं थीं और उसी धूम के साथ उन्होंने गणपति की विदाई भी की। गणपति बप्पा को घर से विदा करते हुए शिल्पा ने जबरदस्त डांस भी किया।
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने गणपति को दी विदाई
एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने गणपति बप्पा को अपने घर रखने के बाद विदा कर दिया। गणेश चतुर्थी के मौके पर हमेशा की तरह वो इस बार भी गणपति को घर लेकर आईं थीं। शुक्रवार को शिल्पा ने गणपति का विसर्जन किया। शिल्पा ने पूरे परिवार के साथ ढोल-नगाड़े बजाकर बप्पा का विसर्जन किया। गणपति की अंतिम विदाई में उन्होंने गुलाबी रंग की साड़ी पहनी थी। उन्होंने बप्पा को विदा करते हुए खूब डांस किया।
This Year nothing gives me more joy than to welcome and now bid adieu to our #ecofriendlyGanpati , knowing that he will bless us and become one with the earth now ,therefore continuing to bless us in the purest way possible. This is the first time we immersed him in our front yard despite living right by the beach taking cognisance of the pollution in our environment . Time to respect #motherearth..With the blessings of #Ganpati #BeTheChange #spiritualnotreligious #BackToBasics #beresponsible
घर लाईं थीं इको फ्रेंडली बप्पा
इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए शिल्पा ने लिखा, 'इस साल मुझे इको फ्रेंडली गणेश का स्वागत और उनकी विदाई से ज्यादा खुशी किसी बात ने नहीं दी। वो हमें दुआ देंगे और इस धरती का ही हिस्सा बन जाएंगे।' शिल्पा ने बताया कि उन्होंने इस बार गणपति का विर्जन समुद्र में नहीं, बल्कि अपने घर में ही किया है। शिल्पा ने बताया, 'ये पहली बार है जब हम उन्हें बीच किनारे रहते हुए भी आगे यार्ड में विसर्जित कर रहे हैं। धरती मां का खयाल रखने का वक्त है।'
जल्द आएंगी डेटिंस शो में नजर
शिल्पा शेट्टी के इस वीडियो को 17 लाख से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं। सभी ने उन्हें गणेश चतुर्थी की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। करियर की बात करें तो शिल्पा शेट्टी जल्द ही अमेजन प्राइम के डेटिंग शो 'हीयर मी. लव मी. सी मी.' में शो होस्ट की भूमिका निभाती नजर आएंगी। ये शो अमेजन के स्ट्रीमिंग प्लैटफॉर्म अमेजन प्राइम पर 28 सितंबर से टेलीकास्ट होगा।
The high energy during the #aarti is inexplicable ..There’s something about people placing unquestioned “faith” with all their heart and soul with positivity,whether it be an idol or in the universe...it will “manifest”.. Heres wishing all your wishes manifest .. just keep the faith.. unconditionally 🙏😇 #ganeshchaturthi #ecofriendly #faithmakestheworldgoround #instagood #celebration #gratitude #positivity
Playing Cupid💘 Check out the tease-r of my new show @hearmeloveme on @primevideoin #HearMeLoveMe #NewCupidInTown
Time for love to be in the air💕 @hearmeloveme trailer outtomorrow@primevideoin #HearMeLoveMeTrailer #NewCupidInTown
