कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में और आगे निकली दिल्ली, एक्टिव और पॉजिटिव दर में दिखी बड़ी गिरावट

English summary

At one time, the capital of the country, Delhi had the second highest number of corona cases in the country, but now not only the number of corona patients in Delhi, but also a sharp decline in mortality and active cases has been recorded. According to the latest data, the total number of active cases of covid-19 in Delhi has decreased from 27,007 to 10,207 between July and August. That is, there is a decrease of more than 2.5 times in active cases within a month. These figures are revealed by the data shared by the Delhi government.