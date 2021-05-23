Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 24 मई से 29 मई के बीच 25 ट्रेनें रद्द
नई दिल्ली, 23 मई। देश पर साइक्लोन 'यास' का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि ये साइक्लोन 26 मई को ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के तटों से टकराएगा। इसे लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एनडीएमए) के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में तूफान से निपटने की तैयारियों पर चर्चा की गई है। इस बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह भी मौजूद थे। आईएमडी ने कहा है कि 26 मई को चक्रवात यास के 'बहुत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान' में बदलने की संभावना है जिसकी वजह बंगाल और ओडिशा में भारी बारिश हो सकती है और इस वजह से उसने यहां अलर्ट जारी किया है।
यहां है लाइव अपडेट
Eastern Railway cancels 25 trains between 24th May & 29th May, due to #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/8RUKKvg055— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
Low pressure area on east-central Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression today & it is located about 700 km away from Balasore and Digha. It is expected to move north & northwestwards & intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 morning: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra DGM, IMD pic.twitter.com/1KhvDsUJdA— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
It will intensify into a very cyclonic storm & will cross the coast of north Odisha & West Bengal between Paradeep and Sagar Island with wind speed gusting to 185 Kmph. It is highly damaging wind speed, you can compare the damage with last Cyclone Tauktae & Cyclone Amphan: IMD— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places in North and South Goa on May 23 and 24, says IMD pic.twitter.com/nlTiC42Jnr— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
IMD has put #CycloneYaas under very severe cyclone category. NDRF has committed a total of 75 teams for the rescue operation. Out of 75 teams, 59 will be deployed on ground and 16 will be placed on standby: SN Pradhan, DG, NDRF pic.twitter.com/EdN66PN5rZ— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021
PM Narendra Modi attends meeting with senior govt officials & reps from National Disaster Management Authority, Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries reviewing preparations against approaching #CycloneYaas
Union HM Amit Shah was also present pic.twitter.com/612KZ6mr0y— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021