Cyclone Yaas Live: ओडिशा-बंगाल में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी
View Sample
    Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 24 मई से 29 मई के बीच 25 ट्रेनें रद्द

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली, 23 मई। देश पर साइक्लोन 'यास' का खतरा मंडरा रहा है। मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि ये साइक्लोन 26 मई को ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के तटों से टकराएगा। इसे लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने रविवार को राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण (एनडीएमए) के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में तूफान से निपटने की तैयारियों पर चर्चा की गई है। इस बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह भी मौजूद थे। आईएमडी ने कहा है कि 26 मई को चक्रवात यास के 'बहुत गंभीर चक्रवाती तूफान' में बदलने की संभावना है जिसकी वजह बंगाल और ओडिशा में भारी बारिश हो सकती है और इस वजह से उसने यहां अलर्ट जारी किया है।

    इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है। पल-पल का लाइव अपडेट जानने के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहिए।

    यहां है लाइव अपडेट

    6:06 PM, 23 May
    पूर्वी रेलवे ने Cyclone Yaas के कारण 24 मई से 29 मई के बीच 25 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया।
    5:02 PM, 23 May
    रेलवे ने दिल्ली से भुवनेश्वर और पुरी के बीच चलने वाली करीब एक दर्जन से अधिक ट्रेनों को रद्द कर दिया है।
    5:00 PM, 23 May
    आईएमडी ने कहा है कि अभी दवाब बालासोर और दीघा से लगभग 700 किमी दूर स्थित है। यह उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा में बढ़ रहा है जो कि 24 मई को चक्रवाती तूफान में बदल जाएगा।
    5:00 PM, 23 May
    आईएमडी ने कहा है कि पूर्व-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी पर कम दबाव का क्षेत्र आज एक प्रेशर में तब्दील हो जाएगा।
    4:58 PM, 23 May
    मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि ये चक्रवात बहुत घातक हो सकता है, आप चक्रवात Amphan से इसकी तुलना कर सकते हैं। पारादीप और सागर द्वीप के बीच ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल के तट पर दस्तक देगा और इस दौरान 185 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलेंगी।
    4:55 PM, 23 May
    23 और 24 मई को उत्तर औऱ दक्षिण गोवा में गरज के साथ होगी बारिश, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट जारी।
    4:40 PM, 23 May
    NDRF ने रेस्‍क्‍यू ऑपरेशन के लिए कुल 75 टीमें बनाई हैं। इनमें से 59 टीमें ग्राउंड पर रहेंगी और 16 स्‍टैंडबाई पर रखी जाएंगी: एसएन प्रधान, NDRF DG
    4:39 PM, 23 May
    IMD ने साइक्‍लोस यास को गंभीर साइक्‍लोन की कैटिगरी में रखा है और लोगों को अलर्ट रहने के लिए कहा है।
    4:38 PM, 23 May
    प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों, राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण के प्रतिनिधियों, दूरसंचार, बिजली, नागरिक उड्डयन और पृथ्वी विज्ञान के मंत्रालयों के सचिवों के साथ बैठक की और तूफान से निपटने की तैयारी का जायजा लिया।
    4:37 PM, 23 May
    आईएमडी के अलर्ट को देखते हुए भारतीय सेना ने ओडिशा और पश्चिम बंगाल में इंजीनियर और टास्क फोर्स की तैनाती की गई है।

    English summary
    Depression in Bay of Bengal to develop into cyclonic storm by Monday, so be alert for Cyclone Yaas says IMD. here is Cyclone Yaas live updates.
