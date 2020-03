लॉकडाउन: पोछा लगाने के बाद मां ने हिना खान से धुलवाया घर का डोरमेट, वीडियो वायरल

View this post on Instagram

I accept your challenge @geetaphogat Great initiative @smritiiraniofficial As I explained in my video yesterday, The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds.. #CoronaVirus #WeShallGetThruThisTogether #CoronaFreeWorld I further nominate @mrunalofficial2016 @dabbooratnani @priyanksharmaaa @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @bharti.laughterqueen