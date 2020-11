यहां है कांग्रेस छोड़ चुके और जल्द छोड़ने की जद्दोजहद में जुटे सेलिब्रिटी लीडर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

English summary

Not only voters from the Indian National Congress, which is more than 100 years old, now celebrity leaders are also starting to distance themselves. In the past year, many celebrity leaders have called the Congress Tata-Boy-Boy and in this episode, the name of actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar is going to join, which is going to join Shiv Sena. Earlier, Congress celebrity spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Shiv Sena leaving the Congress. At the same time, leaving the Congress in the past, Telugu films actress Khushbu Sundar also joined the BJP. So let us know the complete list of celebrity leaders who have left the Congress and those who are ready to leave the Congress.