इंस्टाग्राम पर अपने मोटापे के लिए तन्मय भट्ट ने लिखा इमोशनल कर देने वाला पोस्ट

Despite being so public, there’s something I’ve avoided talking about publicly; my relationship with my body. As we joked about me in the roast, “there’s an elephant in the room”. I’ve avoided thinking about my body except as a punch line. Which is surprising considering how many of my decisions have subconsciously been driven by how I feel about myself. Earlier this year my therapist asked me - “Do you like yourself Tanmay?” I broke down. Fact is I’ve always hated myself. Just thinking about the amount of self-hate, anger and sadness I’ve repressed for the last 3 decades makes me want to go back to Barfiwala High School in the 90s and hug myself as a kid. Ironically, the self-hate manifests itself as even more self-sabotage. Instead of healing my mind or body, I’ve escaped toward food, alcohol, pot, skipped workouts and too little or too much sleep. To be good to yourself, you have to like yourself. To like yourself, you have to be good to yourself. I’ve been terrible to myself and to too many people who have tried to help. It’s time to heal. It’s time to let go. I’ve tried and failed at this journey more times than I can count and it’s tempting to give up. But I’m starting anew today. And this time I’ll take you all with me on this journey. Let’s do this. #60