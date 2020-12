क्या ठंडे पानी से भी जल सकता है बदन, इस लड़की के लिए तेजाब जितना घातक है पानी?

English summary

You may have heard a lot about the many strange diseases and side effects that occur to humans, which is astonishing, but in American, a 12-year-old girl is allergic to normal water, which reacts to her body like acid. Daniel Mac Craven, a 12-year-old teenager suffering from this rare disease, is from the Louisiana province of the United States, making his life difficult. This disease can be gauged by how deadly it is that the teenager is allergic to tears coming out of his eyes.