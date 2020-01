CAA Protest: सवाल है शाहीन बाग में धरना-प्रदर्शन किसके लिए हो रहा है? जानिए असली वजह?

English summary

The question is why the Muslim protesters who are protesting in the Shaheen Bagh with majority population are opposing the Citizenship Amendment act. The answer will not be found, as the hysterical crowd runs away from questions and answers. No one in the crowd wants to understand the Citizenship Amendment Act, because theirs is another. They have nothing to do with whether the citizenship of Indian Muslims from CAA is endangered or not. Shaheen Bagh is not fighting against the CAA, but he is fighting to not include Muslim infiltrators in the CAA.