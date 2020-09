राज्यसभा में संजय सिंह के बर्ताव पर केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया ट्रोल, यूजर्स ने पूछा- अब नहीं देंगे सही गलत का ज्ञान!

English summary

Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia troll on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's behavior in Rajya Sabha. On the behavior of Sanjay Singh, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are just calling this action a protest in the Rajya Sabha. Both the leaders have not said anything about Sanjay Singh's behavior in front of the Deputy Chairman's chair. This is the reason Twitter users are trolling them.