Positive News: इंदौर के करीब 8 फीसदी लोगों में कोरोना के खिलाफ मिली एंटीबॉडीः सीरो सर्वे

English summary

Amid fresh new cases of corona, the sero survey in Indore, the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, showed a pleasant picture where antibodies against corona were found in 8 per cent of urban areas. According to the survey, out of a population of 26 lakh in the urban area of Indore, about two lakh infected patients were cured on their own. These do not include those who have come positive in the Corona investigation.