बिहार के बाद अब बंगाल में TMC का रास्ता काट सकते हैं ओवैसी, 30% मुस्लिम पर है नज़र

English summary

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which had won a total of 5 seats by pulling the traditional Muslim voters in its favor in the Bihar assembly elections in Muslim-dominated areas, is now ruling the ruling Trinamool Congress by contesting more than 100 Muslim-majority seats in the West Bengal Assembly. Chief Minister and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee can be dusted off. This was followed by the results of Asaduddin Owaisi, who had won 5 Muslim-majority seats in Bihar assembly elections.