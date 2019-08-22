अभिषेक बच्चन और एश्वर्या राय की शादी की तस्वीरें वायरल, ऐसी थी शादी की थीम

View this post on Instagram

2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day.