CBI ने चिदंबरम से पूछे ये 10 बड़े सवाल
    अभिषेक बच्चन और एश्वर्या राय की शादी की तस्वीरें वायरल, ऐसी थी शादी की थीम

    नई दिल्ली। एक समय में एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन और एक्ट्रेस एश्वर्या राय बच्चन की शादी बॉलीवुड में चर्चा का विषय थी।मिस वर्ल्ड रह चुकीं एश्वर्या राय की शादी साल 2007 में बॉलीवुड के जाने माने बच्चन परिवार में हुई। इस शादी में चंद करीबियों को ही न्यौता दिया गया था। ऐसे में अचानक अबू जानी और संदीप खोसला ने इस शादी की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें साझा कर लोगों को चौंका दिया। इनमें से एक तस्वीर श्वेता बच्चन के संगीत की भी है। दरअसल अबू जानी और संदीप खोसला के डिजाइनिंग करियर को 33 साल बीत चुके हैं। ऐसे में वे अपने कार की गैलरी को खंगाल कर पुरानी तस्वीरें शेयर कर रहे हैं। तस्वीरों से साफ है कि इस शादी की थीम व्हाइट थी।

    Abhishek bachchan ashwarya rai wedding unseen pictures goes viral

    अभिषेक की शेरवानी वाली तस्वीर शेयर कर अबू जानी और संदीप खोसला ने लिखा- अभिषेक बच्चन ऐश्वर्या राय के साथ अपनी शादी के दिन रॉयल्टी पर्सन थे। उनकी शेरवानी एक शानदार जियोमेट्रिक वासली पैटर्न में महसूस की गई कला का काम था। आंतरिक कुर्ता में हाथ की सिलाई और जटिल विवरण के साथ ज़ारदोजी बॉर्डर वाली कढ़ाई थी। उनके जूटीज़ में भी भड़कीली कढ़ाई दिखाई गई और उनका सफारी जामदानी ऊतक से बना था। माताएं अक्सर इस पहनावे की तस्वीर के साथ अबू संदीप के पास आती हैं, अपने बेटों को अपने बड़े दिन के लिए ऐसी शेरवानी पहनना चाहती हैं। "

    2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time! Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details. Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #jayabachchan #sherwani #geometric #vasli #gota #zardozi #borders #jamdanitissue

    2007: Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme! The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette. @amitabhbachchan @shwetabachchan @navyananda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #bachchanfamily #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda #vasli #resham #offwhite #beige

    एक अन्य तस्वीर एश्वर्या और अभिषेक के संगीत की है। इस तस्वीर के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा है- अभिषेक की नीली सिल्वर ब्रोकेड शॉर्ट शेरवानी में बेतरतीब ढंग से डैपर है, जो गोटा रेशम, पत्थरों और मोतियों से सजी है, जबकि ऐश्वर्या का आउटफिट कढ़ाई वाला पेस्टल रेशम, जो सिवेट्स और स्टोन्स के साथ चमकता है और साथ में एक दुपट्टा है।

    तेज प्रताप गांजा पीकर घाघरा-चोली पहन लेते हैं, पति-परिवार के खिलाफ अब ऐश्वर्या कोर्ट में

    abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai marriage अभिषेक बच्चन शादी ऐश्वर्या राय

    English summary
    Abhishek bachchan ashwarya rai wedding unseen pictures goes viral
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 12:02 [IST]
