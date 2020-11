7 ऐसी मजबूरी, जिसके चलते 31 सीट अधिक जीतकर भी बीजेपी को नीतीश को CM कुर्सी देनी पड़ी

English summary

JDU chief Nitish Kumar, who has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a total of 6 times, is going to take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar on November 16 for the 7th time. This will probably be the last term of the JDU Chief as the Chief Minister of Bihar, which he himself has announced in the election campaign of the last round of Bihar elections. So the question arises that then what is the reason that even after winning 31 seats more than JDU, BJP is confident of forming a government in Bihar under Nitish's leadership.