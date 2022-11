Vikram Gokhale Video: अनुपम खेर ने शेयर किया विक्रम गोखले का अनदेखा वीडियो, कहा- जिंदगी अधूरी है मेरे दोस्त

I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔 pic.twitter.com/4TzgO3dDHn