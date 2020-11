चल पड़ी बिना ड्राइवर वाली दिल्ली मेट्रो, केजरीवाल और नायडू ने किया सफर

"This is major achievement for Delhi delhi metro," says @ArvindKejriwal on new trains of Delhi delhi metro. pic.twitter.com/BmncbsxJES

English summary

The trial run of Delhi delhi metro's new 'driverless' trains began today, setting the ball rolling on what promises to be a technological feat in thecountry's public transport system in little more than a year, when they will run on 'unattended' mode.