महज 750 रुपए में मिलेगी रूसी स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन, जनवरी से शुरू होगी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय डिलीवरी

English summary

The second round of the coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly frightened people, as new cases of corona are increasing all over the world, the only thing that matters is when the vaccine will finally arrive. The good news is that about 91.4% of the effective Sputnik V vaccine is scheduled to begin distribution in January 2021, and the great thing is that the potential vaccine price per dose will be less than about $ 10. This vaccine is believed to be significantly cheaper than mRNA-based vaccines of similar efficacy levels.