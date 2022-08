कौन है सऊदी अरब की रहने वाली महिला सलमा, जिसे सुनाई गई है 34 सालों की सजा, बस इतनी थी गलती

In the #Saudi authorities’ longest prison sentence ever for a peaceful activist, the Specialised Criminal Court of Appeal on 9 August handed down terms totalling 34 years without suspension to women’s rights campaigner Salma al-Shehab. #SaudiArabiahttps://t.co/3bRLwqioec pic.twitter.com/fYgVrATNFX — ALQST for Human Rights (@ALQST_En) August 15, 2022