भारत-ब्रिटेन में अहम समझौता, 2030 तक व्यापार दोगुना करने का लक्ष्य, एक अरब पाउंड निवेश करेगा ब्रिटेन

PM Modi & UK PM Boris Johnson to announce £1 billion in new UK-India trade & investment during a virtual meeting today. This will include over £533 million of new Indian investment into the UK, in vital & growing sectors such as health & technology.

English summary

Indian PM Narendra Modi and British PM Boris Johnson will attend the virtual summit today. Before that Britain has said that it will invest one billion pounds in India and the two countries have set a target of doubling bilateral trade by 2030.