Golden Globe Award: भारतीय मूल के अजीज अंसारी बने बेस्ट ऐक्टर, तमिलनाडु से है गहरा रिश्ता

A night to remember for @azizansari ! He just won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/bZf3e8ZP5a

English summary

Indian American actor-comedian Aziz Ansari won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Master of None" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards here, making history for an Asian American