डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने जॉर्जिया रैली में कहा, डेमोक्रेट जो बाइडेन और उनके परिवार को जेल में बंद होना चाहिए

English summary

President Donald Trump said at an election campaign rally in Georgia on Friday that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his family should be jailed. Trump, intensifying his attacks against Biden, said that Biden is struggling to reverse his deficit in the election. At the rally held in Macon, Georgia, Trump shouted the slogans of Locked up Biden and Locked up Hillary, where the gathering crowd shouted slogans sending Democrats Candide Biden and Hillary to prison.