After the Indian Army foiled the efforts of the Chinese Army (PLA) in the Paigong So area, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said the story of Heron Bhagat as a character, saying that Beijing has not occupied any foreign land in the last 70 years. . This statement was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying. He blamed India for the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.