क्या एमएसपी गांरटी पर मान जाएंगे आंदोलनरत किसान, जानिए 4 जनवरी की बैठक का क्या होगा मजमून?

English summary

The agitation of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana reached the 38th day on January 1, 2021 regarding the Agricultural Law 2020. In the forthcoming 7th round of talks between the government and the farmers on January 4, the agitating farmers are unlikely to finish the agitation on the MSP guarantee, because the farmers are still determined to repeal all the three laws. In such a situation, the question arises that what will be the fate of the proposed meeting of January 4?