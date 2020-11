Good News: अर्थव्यवस्था में सुधार के संकेत, लेकिन तकनीकी मंदी की चपेट में है देश

English summary

On Friday, the Indian economy showed signs of recovery for the first time amid industry stagnation in the Corona pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown, but despite signs of improvement in the second quarter, the Indian economy appears to be in the grip of a technical slowdown. The first quarter of FY 2020-21 was in the grip of the epidemic, but in the second quarter GDP fell by -7.5 per cent. However, the decline in GDP in the first quarter was -23.9 per cent.