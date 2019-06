राजस्थान की सुमन राव बनीं मिस इंडिया, संजना विज रहीं रनर अप

View this post on Instagram

One more picture from my talent round 😇 The feeling that I had while performing on Miss India stage is unexplainable! Dance is something which I really enjoy doing and is inseparable from my life!❣ I am grateful to @missindiaorg for giving me this opportunity 😇🙏😘 Talent round Choreographer: Pratap and Harish Sir Hair and Makeup Designer: @biancalouzado_79 Ma'am #missindia2019 #missindiarajasthan #MissIndiaTheDream #missindiawalifeelig