नेपाल की कम्युनिस्ट सरकार के सुर बदले, 'भारत और चीन के रिश्तों से तय होगा एशिया का भविष्य'

After Wuhan summit the partnership between India & China was deepened but nowadays, there are tensions after the #GalwanValleyClash . Though, both countries are trying their best to de-escalate the tension, however challenge is there: Nepal Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Gyawali https://t.co/FkUJkvKU7I

English summary

Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said in a statement on Friday that the future of Asia depends on the relationship between India and China. This statement of the communist government of Nepal came on Thursday after the Chinese ambassador made a statement regarding the restoration of India-China relations. He said that along with the rise of China and the ambitious rise of India, how the two join together, how their partnership will move forward and how both will resolve their differences. He said that the answer to these questions will determine the future of Asia.