मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुओं ने हज यात्रा के लिए ने मांगी टैक्स में छूट, यूपी अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री ने ठुकराई मांग

English summary

The Islamic Center of India, an organization of Muslim religious leaders, has demanded that all pilgrimages including Haj be exempted from all taxes, including GST. Not only this, his demand also included that the condition of filing income tax returns for Haj pilgrims should also be removed. Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahal, head of the Islamic Center of India, said that those who save money all their life cannot file tax.