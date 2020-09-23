YouTube
    Mumbai Rains Live: भारी जलभराव के चलते बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में आज छुट्टी

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। भारी बारिश के चलते देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में एक बार फिर हालात खराब हो गए हैं। मंगलवार से हो रही बारिश के कारण शहर के कई इलाकों में जबरदस्त जलभराव है और लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जलभराव के कारण बीएमसी के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी दफ्तर बंद रहे। वहीं, बुधवार को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस ने बारिश के हालात को देखते हुए कोर्ट में छुट्टी का ऐलान कर दिया। पढ़िए, मुंबई बारिश से जुड़े सभी अपडेट।

    11:21 AM, 23 Sep
    यातायात सेवाएं निलंबित
    लगातार बारिश और जलभराव के कारण चर्चगेट और दादर के बीच सभी लाइनों पर यातायात सेवाएं निलंबित, वेस्टर्न रेलवे के चीफ पीआरओ ने दी जानकारी
    11:19 AM, 23 Sep
    बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में छुट्टी
    बारिश के कारण जलभराव को देखते हुए बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस ने बुधवार को कोर्ट में किया एक दिन की छुट्टी का ऐलान
    11:15 AM, 23 Sep
    नायर हॉस्पिटल में भरा पानी
    मुंबई के नायर हॉस्पिटल में भारी बारिश के कारण भरा पानी, कोरोना वायरस के मरीजों के लिए है ये अस्पताल
    11:13 AM, 23 Sep
    मुंबई के कई इलाकों में भरा पानी
    भारी बारिश के चलते मुंबई के कई इलाकों में भरा पानी, मंगलवार से लगातार रुक-रुककर हो रही है मुंबई में बारिश, लोगों को करना पड़ रहा है दिक्कतों का सामना

    English summary
    Mumbai Rains Live Updates Waterlogging In Many Parts Of Mumbai.
