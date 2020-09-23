Mumbai Rains Live: भारी जलभराव के चलते बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में आज छुट्टी
नई दिल्ली। भारी बारिश के चलते देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में एक बार फिर हालात खराब हो गए हैं। मंगलवार से हो रही बारिश के कारण शहर के कई इलाकों में जबरदस्त जलभराव है और लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जलभराव के कारण बीएमसी के निर्देश पर मंगलवार को सभी प्राइवेट और सरकारी दफ्तर बंद रहे। वहीं, बुधवार को बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस ने बारिश के हालात को देखते हुए कोर्ट में छुट्टी का ऐलान कर दिया। पढ़िए, मुंबई बारिश से जुड़े सभी अपडेट।
लाइव अपडेट्स
Bombay High Court Chief Justice has declared a holiday today for HC, after severe waterlogging in city. Today’s board to be taken up tomorrow: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer.
Rhea & Showik Chakraborty had filed bail pleas in NDPS case before HC, it was to be heard today. pic.twitter.com/1W3s3eNzDH— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.
As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 173 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/DLPOWe2gPc— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020