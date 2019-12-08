Delhi Live: पूरी बिल्डिंग की तलाशी ली जा चुकी है, कोई अंदर नहीं फंसा है: पुलिस
नई दिल्ली। राजधानी के रानी झांसी रोड पर फिल्मिस्तान इलाके में बेकरी में लगी भीषण आग की घटना में अब तक 43 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो चुकी है, वहीं कई लोग गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं, जिनकी हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है, घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया, हालांकि मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची और बिना किसी देरी के आग को काबू में करने की कोशिश शुरू की, इलाके में लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया जा रहा है।
पढ़ें लाइव अपडेट्स
MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police: 43 people dead, injured admitted to LNJP & Lady Hardinge hospitals. Prima facie it appears short circuit caused fire. Plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke. Case transferred to Crime Branch, forensics team to arrive at the spot soon. pic.twitter.com/iN9vWzIomv— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: It is a very sad incident. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured to be borne by the govt. pic.twitter.com/JytAD9iMOj— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Chief Minister of #Delhi Arvind Kejriwal arrives at the spot of fire incident on Rani Jhansi Road; 43 people have lost their lives in the incident. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/I0foxyfUX7— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari visits Delhi fire incident site,says,"It's a sad incident. As per initial info,fire broke out due to short circuit.BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives&Rs25000 to injured" pic.twitter.com/yl0XQ2YvGr— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Kishore Singh, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi: Deaths have been mostly due to smoke inhalation and suffocation. https://t.co/jTOpkfTc2K— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
#Delhi: A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrives at the incident spot. 43 people have lost their lives in the fire incident. https://t.co/jmmh95PvpM pic.twitter.com/SeG3g618E8— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
रानी झांसी रोड पर अनाज मंडी में आग लगने से हुई दर्दनाक मौतों पर बेहद दुखी हूं। मैं दिवंगत परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूँ।
मैं भी अभी वहाँ पहुँच रहा हूँ।
मेरी @BJP4Delhi के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि वहाँ पहुंच कर लोगों की मदद करें।— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 8, 2019
Delhi Minister Imran Hussain on #delhifire incident: It is a tragic incident. Investigation will be conducted and action will be taken against whoever is responsible for it. pic.twitter.com/UtLkCJASlL— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi: The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/gK4z7nTJI5— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured.
Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2019
दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी मे, भीषण आग लगने से कईयो की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं ।
मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।#delhifire— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2019
V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019
Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Hospital on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: There are 14 casualties. Our team of doctors are attending to the injured; Visuals from Rani Jhansi Road #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4lzOXWvR8H— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service on fire incident at Rani Jhansi Road: Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke. https://t.co/grdMZeXvbj pic.twitter.com/Gm1sqHOt7R— ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019
