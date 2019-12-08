  • search
चर्चा में #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव #उन्नाव रेप-केस #हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर #संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
    Delhi Live: पूरी बिल्डिंग की तलाशी ली जा चुकी है, कोई अंदर नहीं फंसा है: पुलिस

    नई दिल्ली। राजधानी के रानी झांसी रोड पर फिल्मिस्तान इलाके में बेकरी में लगी भीषण आग की घटना में अब तक 43 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो चुकी है, वहीं कई लोग गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं, जिनकी हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है, घटना के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया, हालांकि मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची और बिना किसी देरी के आग को काबू में करने की कोशिश शुरू की, इलाके में लोगों का रेस्क्यू किया जा रहा है।

    दिल्ली Live:अनाज मंडी इलाके में लगी आग, 32 लोगों की मौत

    पढ़ें लाइव अपडेट्स

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:58 AM, 8 Dec
    कुछ देर में एफएसएल की टीम ने मौके का मुआयना करेगीः एम एस रंधावा, पीआरओ, दिल्ली पुलिस
    11:58 AM, 8 Dec
    हमारी पहली प्राथमिकता लोगों को निकालने की थी। लोगों को निकाला जा चुका है, पूरी बिल्डिंग की तलाशी ली जा चुकी है, कोई अंदर नहीं फंसा है: एम एस रंधावा, पीआरओ, दिल्ली पुलिस
    11:45 AM, 8 Dec
    मृतकों के परिजनों को 10 लाख रुपये और घायलों को 1लाख रुपये का मुआवजा देगी दिल्ली सरकार। घायलों का इलाज भी राज्य सरकार करवाएगीः अरविंद केजरीवाल, सीएम दिल्ली
    11:25 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल अनाज मंडी में आग लगने वाली जगह का मुआयना करने पहुंचे।
    11:21 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली सरकार ने अनाज मंडी क्षेत्र में लगी आग के मामले में जांच के आदेश दिए, सात दिन में मांगी रिपोर्ट : दिल्ली के राजस्व मंत्री कैलाश गहलोत
    11:21 AM, 8 Dec
    इस वक्त हमें कोई राजनीतिक बयानबाजी नहीं करनी है, सभी प्रभावित लोग हमारे ही भाई बहन थेः हरदीप पुरी, केंद्रीय मंत्री
    11:20 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली की अनाज मंडी में लगी आग पर बोले मनोज तिवारी, 'काफी दुखद घटना है। जांच पूरी होने तक कुछ नहीं बोलूंगा। पार्टी की तरफ से 5-5 लाख रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता दी जाएगी।'
    11:12 AM, 8 Dec
    एलएनजेपी अस्पताल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर किशोर सिंह ने कहा, 'ज्यादातर लोगों की मौत धुएं से और घुटने के कारण हुई है।
    10:56 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली में हादसे आम हो चुके हैं। दिल्ली सरकार के मंत्री का यह क्षेत्र है, दिल्ली सरकार की इसकी जिम्मेदारी संभालनी चाहिएः विजय गोयल, बीजेपी सांसद
    10:52 AM, 8 Dec
    अनाज मंडी में लगी आग के बाद बीजेपी नेता विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने दिल्ली विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र बुलाने की मांग की।
    10:38 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल अनाज मंडी में आग लगने वाली जगह का दौरा करेंगे।
    10:38 AM, 8 Dec
    आग लगने वाली जगह पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य चलाने के लिए एनडीआरएफ टीम भी पहुंची है।
    10:37 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने अनाज मंडी में आग लगने के बाद लोगों की मौत पर दुख जताया। बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से मदद की अपील।
    10:19 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली में आग पर मंत्री इमरान हुसैन का कहना है कि यह घटना दुख है और जांच के बाद दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
    10:18 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी इलाके में लगी आग के बाद 43 लोगों की मौत पर पीएम मोदी ने दुख जताया। बोले- अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वालों के साथ मेरी संवेदनाए हैं। घायलों के जल्दी स्वस्थ होने की कामना।
    10:08 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली में आग में 35 लोगों की मौत पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने दुख जताया।
    10:07 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली के अनाज मंडी मे, भीषण आग लगने से कईयो की मौत और अनेक लोगों के घायल होने की खबर से आहत हूं,मृतकों के परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: राहुल गांधी
    10:03 AM, 8 Dec
    बिल्डिंग का मालिक दिल्ली के सदर बाजार का रहने वाला है, पुलिस ने बिल्डिंग के मालिक के भाई को हिरासत में ले लिया है, हालांकि फैक्ट्री के मालिक की तलाश में जारी है।
    10:02 AM, 8 Dec
    शुरुआती जानकारी के मुताबित शॉर्ट सर्कित की वजह से आग लगी है, मरने वालों में सभी मजदूर पुरुष बताए जा रहे हैं।
    10:02 AM, 8 Dec
    घायलों को सफदरजंग, एलएनजेपी, लेडी हार्डिंग और हिंदू राव अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
    9:51 AM, 8 Dec
    दिल्ली की अनाज मंडी में लगी आग पर सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया है।
    9:41 AM, 8 Dec
    रानी झांसी रोड में लगी आग में 14 लोगों की मौत हुई है। डॉक्टरों की टीम घायलों का इलाज कर रही हैः डॉ. किशोर कुमार, मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट, लोक नायक अस्पताल
    9:40 AM, 8 Dec
    रानी झांसी रोड में लगी आग में अब तक 50 लोगों को बचाया गया है, ज्यादातर लोग धुएं की वजह से प्रभावित हुए हैं: अतुल गर्ग, चीफ फायर ऑफिसर
    9:39 AM, 8 Dec
    जानकारी के मुताबिक अनाज मंडी में एक इमारत में आग लगी

    अधिक दिल्ली समाचार

    English summary
    A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday morning in which around 30 people were feared trapped initially. So far the LNJP Hospital has confirmed at least 32 deaths. here is live updates.
