जानिए,कृषि कानून के खिलाफ कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सरकार के लाए 3 विधेयक कानून बन गए तो क्या होगा?

English summary

This scene, perhaps not only in India, will be seen for the first time in the world when a group of producers or sellers are opposing the law to increase the number of its customers. Yes, the agricultural law in which farmers of Punjab and Haryana have come up in protest against the new provisions, the law gives them the freedom to sell their crop to anyone, anywhere, instead of selling their produce in the mandi, but Punjab If the three bills brought by the government are signed, then the farmers of Punjab and Haryana will be in the most trouble.