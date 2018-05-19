Karnataka Floor Test: सोशल मीडिया ने लिए 'ढाई दिन के सीएम' येदुरप्पा के मजे

बेंगलुरू। कर्नाटक में दो दिन के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शाम 4 बजे बहुमत परीक्षण करने का आदेश दिया था, लेकिन उससे पहले ही सीएम येदुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया। येदुरप्पा के इस्तीफा देते ही कर्नाटक में सरकार गिर गई है। सरकार गिरने से जहां कांग्रेस खेमे में खुशी है, वहीं भाजपा की किरकिरी हो गई है। कर्नाटक के इस पूरे नाटक पर सोशल मीडिया ने खूब मजे लिए। देखिये कर्नाटक प्लोर टेस्ट पर सोशल मीडिया का रिएक्शन-

Reporter : you were CM just for 55 hours,what do u feel like?

Yedurappa : Hour busines is hour business & none of your business.#FloorTest #KarnatakaFloorTest