Karnataka Floor Test: सोशल मीडिया ने लिए 'ढाई दिन के सीएम' येदुरप्पा के मजे

बेंगलुरू। कर्नाटक में दो दिन के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज शाम 4 बजे बहुमत परीक्षण करने का आदेश दिया था, लेकिन उससे पहले ही सीएम येदुरप्पा ने इस्तीफा दे दिया। येदुरप्पा के इस्तीफा देते ही कर्नाटक में सरकार गिर गई है। सरकार गिरने से जहां कांग्रेस खेमे में खुशी है, वहीं भाजपा की किरकिरी हो गई है। कर्नाटक के इस पूरे नाटक पर सोशल मीडिया ने खूब मजे लिए। देखिये कर्नाटक प्लोर टेस्ट पर सोशल मीडिया का रिएक्शन-
55 Hours CM of Karnataka @BSYBJP 💐#KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/9ES6DHvZQg— #HappyBirthdayNTR (@KC8055) May 19, 2018
Congress supporters showing #KarnatakaFloorTest result to Bhakts - pic.twitter.com/7cjQPk4Sz3— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) May 19, 2018
Film ends before climax! #KarnatakaFloorTest— Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) May 19, 2018
Hum toh 4 saal se use kar rahe hai pehle baar aapka chance aaya hai modiji... Yeh lo... pic.twitter.com/FRpAmDFdIj— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) May 19, 2018
Sirf 5 minute mein hi desh ko 800 Crore ka faayda. #FloorTest— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) May 19, 2018
Reporter : you were CM just for 55 hours,what do u feel like?
Yedurappa : Hour busines is hour business & none of your business.#FloorTest #KarnatakaFloorTest— pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) May 19, 2018
BJP supporters Right now.#KarnatakaFloorTest #KarnatakaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/GlPnn08IN2— Piyush Dasson (@dassonpiyush) May 19, 2018
Democracy has succeeded !!#KarnatakaFloorTest #BSYeddyurappa pic.twitter.com/Tz4YvX20QK— Aagam Shah (@aagamgshah) May 19, 2018
Thank u #BJP for wasting time of Karnataka people 😂 _#KarnatakaFloorTest— Sayed (@say3d) May 19, 2018
Yeddyuruappa as office employee
Boss: Your performance has been poor so I'm afraid you're fire-
BSY: I love this office
Boss: yes but I'm afraid you're for-
BSY: I love the people in this office
Boss: FFS you're fir-
BSY: I Resign.
Boss: ....— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 19, 2018
😂😂 Now BJP changed their voice and saying we are respecting Democracy and resigning it .. Joke of the decade . public is not buffoon to believe everything.. #KarnatakaFloorTest— sureshpoosapati (@sureshpoosapati) May 19, 2018
Yeddyurappa Jumped from the chair after finding out that there is no Floor under it. (2018) #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/kfyoMJ9uqe— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) May 19, 2018
BSYeddyurappa Right now. #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/1EasYIlui4— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 19, 2018
Rahul Gandhi right now. #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/sDmQOL74mg— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2018
BJP’s Yeddyurappa resigns as chief minister ahead of #KarnatakaFloorTest pic.twitter.com/8p0PKH1Scu— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 19, 2018
