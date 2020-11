Video: भाजपा पर खरीद-फरोख्त का आरोप लगा बोले कमलनाथ, 'ये अगर पैसा दे तो रख लेना लेकिन....'

#WATCH Agar Malwa: Kamal Nath says, "They'll (BJP) talk about buying you but they don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP's voters aren't...Not applicable to you but I say at other places, if they offer you money take it but take decision to safeguard future." (31.10) pic.twitter.com/NFKLtt0SzS

English summary

Madhya Pradesh By Election 2020: Kamal Nath says They'll (BJP) talk about buying you but they don't know that their leaders may be salable but MP's voters aren't...Not applicable to you but I say at other places, if they offer you money take it but take decision to safeguard future."