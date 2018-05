IGNOU: एमबीए में दाखिले के लिए 24 जून को होगी OPENMAT XLIII 2018 प्रवेश परीक्षा

India

oi-Akansha Singh

Posted By: Akansha Singh

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

IGNOU MBA Admission Starts, OPENMAT XLIII 2018 Exam On 24th June, Apply On www.ignou.ac.in.

Story first published: Saturday, May 19, 2018, 17:10 [IST]

Other articles published on May 19, 2018