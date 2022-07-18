YouTube
IND vs WI: पाकिस्तान को पछाड़कर Team India ने रचा इतिहास
    Live: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू बोलीं- राष्ट्रपति पद पर पहुंचना मेरी व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि नहीं है

    नई दिल्ली, 25 जुलाई: द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ ले ली है। सीजेआई एनवी रमना ने निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ दिलाई है। वे भारत की 15वीं राष्ट्रपति बनीं हैं। द्रौपदी मुर्मू देश की दूसरी महिला राष्ट्रपति हैं। वहीं सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद संभालने वाली पहली आदिवासी महिला और स्वतंत्र भारत में पैदा होने वाली पहली राष्ट्रपति हैं।

      पढ़िए, सभी लाइव अपडेट।

      लाइव ब्लॉग

      10:33 AM, 25 Jul
      राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू बोलीं- राष्ट्रपति पद पर पहुंचना मेरी व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि नहीं
      राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू बोलीं, ''राष्ट्रपति पद पर पहुंचना मेरी व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि नहीं है, यह भारत के हर गरीब की उपलब्धि है। मेरा नामांकन इस बात का प्रमाण है कि भारत में गरीब न केवल सपने देख सकते हैं बल्कि उन सपनों को पूरा भी कर सकते हैं।''
      10:31 AM, 25 Jul
      मैं देश की पहली राष्ट्रपति हूं जिसका जन्म स्वतंत्र भारत में हुआ: द्रौपदी मुर्मू
      राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने संबोधित करते हुए कहा, ''मैं देश की पहली राष्ट्रपति हूं जिसका जन्म स्वतंत्र भारत में हुआ है। स्वतंत्र भारत के नागरिकों के साथ हमारे स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की अपेक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए हमें अपने प्रयासों में तेजी लानी होगी।''
      10:21 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू बनीं भारत की 15वीं राष्ट्रपति
      सीजेआई एनवी रमना ने निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ दिलाई। द्रौपदी मुर्मू भारत की 15वीं राष्ट्रपति बनीं।
      10:12 AM, 25 Jul
      निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद और निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू संसद पहुंची
      10:07 AM, 25 Jul
      कुछ ही देर में देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेंगी द्रौपदी मुर्मू
      निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद और निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू संसद भवन की ओर प्रस्थान कर रहे हैं। कुछ ही देर में राष्ट्रपति निर्वाचित द्रौपदी मुर्मू भारत के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ लेंगी।
      9:37 AM, 25 Jul
      निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में मुर्मू को बधाई दी
      दिल्ली में निवर्तमान राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद और उनकी पत्नी सविता कोविंद ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी।
      9:22 AM, 25 Jul
      CM नीतीश द्रौपदी मुर्मू के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में नहीं होंगे शामिल
      बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार आज दिल्ली में निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल नहीं होंगे।
      8:49 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने दिल्ली के राजघाट पर श्रद्धांजलि दी
      निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने दिल्ली के राजघाट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।
      7:25 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद 21 तोपों की सलामी दी जाएगी।
      7:25 AM, 25 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू आज लेंगी 15वें राष्ट्रपति की शपथ
      10:14 AM, 22 Jul
      25 जुलाई को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगी द्रौपदी मुर्मू, 24 जुलाई को खत्म हो रहा है मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद का कार्यकाल
      12:32 AM, 22 Jul
      12:31 AM, 22 Jul
      लोगों के दिल में अद्भुत उत्साह का माहौल था और लोगों को पता था कि देश को पहली महिला राष्ट्रपति होंगी जो जनजातीय आदिवासी हैं। इसलिए बहुत सारे विधायक और सांसद ने पार्टी लाइन से ऊपर उठकर वोट दिया। यह क्षण बहुत ही अहम और अलग है इसलिए यह स्वाभाविक था:असम के CM हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा, दिल्ली
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, "यह भारतीय महिला समुदाय के साथ-साथ आदिवासी समुदाय के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक और गर्व का क्षण है। यह क्षण हम सभी के लिए खुशी और गर्व का क्षण है": CMO
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      पहली बार एक आदिवासी महिला का इस देश के राष्ट्रपति पद पर चुना जाना बड़ी बात है। हम लोगों ने यहां आकर द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी और अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया। यह पूरे देश के लिए एक संदेश है कि एक आम महिला देश की राष्ट्रपति बन सकती हैं: केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      केरल के मुख्यमंत्री पिनाराई विजयन ने नवनिर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा, "नई राष्ट्रपति संविधान द्वारा बनाए गए लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों की रक्षा, लोगों में आपसी मित्रता को मजबूत कर देश को आगे बढ़ाएंगी।
      11:16 PM, 21 Jul
      आंध्र प्रदेश, नागालैंड और सिक्किम में यशवंत सिन्हा को वोट नहीं मिला।
      10:22 PM, 21 Jul
      राज्यसभा के महासचिव और राष्ट्रपति चुनाव 2022 के लिए रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर पी.सी. मोदी ने दिल्ली में निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को उनके आवास पर प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा।
      10:21 PM, 21 Jul
      मध्य प्रदेश के लिए आज आनंद का दिन है। पूरा MP प्रसन्नता में डूबा हुआ है। हम प्रधानमंत्री, NDA और भाजपा की केंद्रीय नेतृत्व को धन्यवाद देते हैं कि उन्होंने एक जनजातीय बहन को राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए चुना। आज सौभाग्य से वे देश की राष्ट्रपति हैं: मध्य प्रदेश CM शिवराज सिंह चौहान
      9:58 PM, 21 Jul
      मायावती ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि शोषित और अति-पिछड़े आदिवासी समाज की महिला द्रौपदी मुर्मू को देश के राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए हुए चुनाव में भारी मतों से आज निर्वाचित होने पर उन्हें हार्दिक बधाई एवं ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। वे एक कुशल व सफल राष्ट्रपति साबित होंगी, ऐसी देश को उम्मीद।
      9:57 PM, 21 Jul
      NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू को आधिकारिक तौर पर राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विजयी घोषित किया गया।
      9:56 PM, 21 Jul
      राष्ट्रपति चुनाव परिणाम की घोषणा के साथ संपन्न हुआ। चुनाव में 4754 मत पड़े, जिसमें से 4701 वैध और 53 अमान्य घोषित हुए। कोटा (राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने वाले उम्मीदवार के लिए) 5,28,491 था। द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने 2824 प्रथम वरीयता वोट हासिल किए जिनकी वैल्यू 6,76,803 है।
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      हमें बहुत खुशी है कि द्रौपदी मुर्मू आदिवासी समाज से आने वाली शिक्षित महिला हैं। पूरे देश में खुशी मनाई जा रही है। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया की तरफ से मैं द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बहुत बधाई देता हूं: केंद्रीय मंत्री रामदास अठावले, दिल्ली
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      मैं माननीय द्रौपदी मुर्मू को हृदय से अभिनंदन देता हूं। आज का दिन देश के लोकतंत्र के लिए एक बहुत महत्वपूर्ण दिन है। ये लोकतंत्र की शक्ति का नमूना है। जनजाति समाज से एक महिला को देश की राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुने जाना हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व की बात है: केंद्रीय मंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल
      9:54 PM, 21 Jul
      केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को भारत की राष्ट्रपति घोषित किए जाने पर उनको बधाई देने के लिए दिल्ली में उनके आवास का दौरा किया।
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस. जयशंकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "NDA की राष्ट्रपति पद की उम्मीदवार द्रौपदी मुर्मू का 15 वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुनाव एक प्रामाणिक और समावेशी भारत का उदाहरण है।"
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      द्रौपदी मुर्मू राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में विजयी हुई हैं। पूरा देश जश्न मना रहा है। मैं उन्हें राष्ट्रपति चुने जाने पर बधाई देता हूं और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं: केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, दिल्ली
      9:23 PM, 21 Jul
      आज का दिन भारत के इतिहास में स्वर्ण अक्षरों से लिखे जाने वाला दिन है। मैं द्रौपदी मुर्मू को हृदय की गहराइयों से बधाई देना चाहता हूं। PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज हमारे जनजातीय समाज को और देश के लोगों को गौरवान्वित किया है: केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
      9:11 PM, 21 Jul
      मुर्मू की जीत पर शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने बधाई दी।
      9:10 PM, 21 Jul
      ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को बधाई दी।
