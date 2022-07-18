Live: राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू बोलीं- राष्ट्रपति पद पर पहुंचना मेरी व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि नहीं है
नई दिल्ली, 25 जुलाई: द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के तौर पर शपथ ले ली है। सीजेआई एनवी रमना ने निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ दिलाई है। वे भारत की 15वीं राष्ट्रपति बनीं हैं। द्रौपदी मुर्मू देश की दूसरी महिला राष्ट्रपति हैं। वहीं सर्वोच्च संवैधानिक पद संभालने वाली पहली आदिवासी महिला और स्वतंत्र भारत में पैदा होने वाली पहली राष्ट्रपति हैं।
पढ़िए, सभी लाइव अपडेट।
लाइव ब्लॉग
Reaching the Presidential post is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfill those dreams:
President Droupadi Murmu
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/eYn6stmgWe— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
I am the first President of the country who was born in independent India. We will have to speed up our efforts to meet the expectations that our freedom fighters had with the citizens of independent India: President Droupadi Murmu
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/dIkmQHqgiR— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
CJI NV Ramana administers oath of office, President-elect Droupadi Murmu becomes the 15th President of India.
She is the second woman President of the country, first-ever tribal woman to hold the highest Constitutional post and the first President to be born in independent India pic.twitter.com/qXd9Kzcg2z— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
Delhi | President-elect Droupadi Murmu arrives at the Central Hall of the Parliament. She will take oath as the President, shortly.
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/QDjkO5Ayb4— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
Delhi | Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Droupadi Murmu leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament.
President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India, shortly. pic.twitter.com/XqjlwPLGvl— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind extend greetings to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(Video Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/DF6dN6iVNQ— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to not attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect #DroupadiMurmu today in Delhi.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Fc2q96pqpF— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
President-elect #DroupadiMurmu pays tribute at Rajghat in Delhi.
(Pics Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/5us9KIUBL7— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022
#WATCH | Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody hands over the certificate to President-elect #DroupadiMurmu at her residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/FMw58FCr6E— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates #DroupadiMurmu on being elected the President of India
"Today she has been elected to the highest Constitutional post in the country. This is India's speciality. I extend heartiest congratulations to her..," he says. pic.twitter.com/8QAY7eAkXU— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022
-
हम 50 खिलाड़ियों की टीम बना देंगे, जय शाह के बयान पर आकाश चोपड़ा बोले- वो बेंच स्ट्रेंथ है ही कहा
-
वेस्टइंडीज के लिए रवाना हुए कुलदीप यादव, 5 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज में टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा होंगे
-
इंदौर: एनेस्थीसिया की जूनियर डॉक्टर ने की ख़ुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा ‘आइएम अनेबल टू फाइट माइसेल्फ’