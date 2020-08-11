India

oi-Ankur Kumar

नई दिल्‍ली। सुरक्षा के मामले को लेकर डीजीसीए ने एयर एशिया के हेड ऑफ ऑपरेशन कैप्टन मनीष उप्पल और कैप्टेन मुकेश नीमा को सस्पेंड कर दिया है। एयर एशिया को 28 जून के मामले में कारण बताओ नोटिस भी जारी किया गया है। इनपर सुरक्षा से समझौता करने के लगे थे आरोप।

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) had issued a show cause notice to Air Asia India on 28th June, in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engages in compromising on the issue of safety. https://t.co/xxQIT2G1RS