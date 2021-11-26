Constitution Day Live:PM मोदी बोले- पारिवारिक पार्टियां, लोकतंत्र में विश्वास करने वालों के लिए चिंता का विषय
नई दिल्ली, 26 नवंबर: देशभर में आज संविधान दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। 26 नवंबर 1950 को हमारे देश का संविधान लागू हुआ था और तभी से हर साल इस दिन को एक आयोजन के तौर पर मनाया जाता है। संविधान दिवस के मौके पर आज राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी,उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला संंसद में संबोधित कर रहे हैं। पढ़िए, संविधान दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संबोधन का लाइव अपडेट।
During this 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', it is necessary for us to move forward on the path of duty so that our rights are protected: PM Modi during an address at the Parliament pic.twitter.com/dNmhDXjQa8— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to working for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pic.twitter.com/ryADDHljBD— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other political leaders to take part in #ConstitutionDay celebrations at the Central Hall of the Parliament
(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/WMkTuTapUZ— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021