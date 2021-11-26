YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में वायु प्रदूषण यूपी चुनाव 2022 पंजाब चुनाव 2022 उत्तराखंड चुनाव 2022 लीजिए सर्वे में हिस्सा कोरोना वायरस
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
अभी सब्सक्राइव करें  
संसद: पीएम मोदी के भाषण की प्रमुख बातें
View Sample
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Constitution Day Live:PM मोदी बोले- पारिवारिक पार्टियां, लोकतंत्र में विश्वास करने वालों के लिए चिंता का विषय

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली, 26 नवंबर: देशभर में आज संविधान दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। 26 नवंबर 1950 को हमारे देश का संविधान लागू हुआ था और तभी से हर साल इस दिन को एक आयोजन के तौर पर मनाया जाता है। संविधान दिवस के मौके पर आज राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी,उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला संंसद में संबोधित कर रहे हैं। पढ़िए, संविधान दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के संबोधन का लाइव अपडेट।

    लाइव अपडेट्स

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:48 AM, 26 Nov
    आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव हमारे लिए जरूरी है: PM मोदी
    पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव में हमारे लिए आवश्यक है कि कर्तव्य के पथ पर आगे बढ़ें ताकि अधिकारों की रक्षा हो।
    11:44 AM, 26 Nov
    अच्छा होता अगर देश के आजाद होने के बाद कर्तव्य पर बल दिया गया होता: PM मोदी
    पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, महात्मा गांधी ने आजादी के आंदोलन में आधिकारों को लिए लड़ते हुए भी, कर्तव्यों के लिए तैयार करने की कोशिश की थी। अच्छा होता अगर देश के आजाद होने के बाद कर्तव्य पर बल दिया गया होता।
    11:36 AM, 26 Nov
    पीएम मोदी बोले- पारिवारिक पार्टियां, लोकतंत्र में विश्वास करने वालों के लिए चिंता का विषय
    पीएम मोदी ने कहा, योग्यता के आधार पर एक परिवार से एक से अधिक लोग जाएं, इससे पार्टी परिवारवादी नहीं बन जाती है। लेकिन एक पार्टी पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी राजनीति में है। इसलिए भारत एक ऐसे संकट की ओर बढ़ रहा है, जो संविधान को समर्पित लोगों के लिए चिंता का विषय है। लोकतंत्र के प्रति आस्था रखने वालों के लिए चिंता का विषय है और वो है पारिवारिक पार्टियां।
    11:32 AM, 26 Nov
    PM मोदी बोले- हमारा संविधान वर्षों की महान परंपरा, अखंड धारा की आधुनिक अभिव्यक्ति है
    पीएम मोदी बोले- हमारा संविधान ये सिर्फ अनेक धाराओं का संग्रह नहीं है, हमारा संविधान सहस्त्रों वर्ष की महान परंपरा, अखंड धारा उस धारा की आधुनिक अभिव्यक्ति है।
    11:26 AM, 26 Nov
    26/11 आतंकी हमले को पीएम मोदी ने किया याद
    पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि आज 26/11 हमारे लिए एक ऐसा दुखद दिवस है, जब देश के दुश्मनों ने देश के भीतर आकर मुंबई में आतंकवादी घटना को अंजाम दिया। देश के वीर जवानों ने आतंकवादियों से लोहा लेते हुए अपना जीवन बलिदान कर दिया। आज उन बलिदानियों को भी नमन करता हूं।
    11:24 AM, 26 Nov
    आजादी के आंदोलन में जिन-जिन लोगों ने बलिदान दिया, सबको नमन: PM
    पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ये दिन आजादी के आंदोलन में जिन-जिन लोगों ने बलिदान दिया, उन सबको भी नमन करने का है। आज पूज्य बापू को भी नमन करना है।
    11:21 AM, 26 Nov
    आज का दिवस इस सदन को प्रणाम करने का है: PM मोदी
    पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आज का दिवस बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर, डॉ राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जैसे दुरंदेशी महानुभावों का नमन करने का है। आज का दिवस इस सदन को प्रणाम करने का है।
    11:17 AM, 26 Nov
    संविधान का निर्माण करने वालों को मेरा नमन: ओम बिरला
    भारतीय संविधान दिवस कार्यक्रम में लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने कहा, भारतीय संविधान सिर्फ कानूनी मार्गदर्शन की व्यवस्था तक ही सीमित नहीं है बल्कि सामाजिक आर्थिक परिवर्तन का दस्तावेज भी है।
    11:07 AM, 26 Nov
    राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी संविधान दिवस समारोह में भाग लेने पहुंचे
    राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविंद, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला और अन्य राजनीतिक नेता संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में संविधान दिवस समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए पहुंच गए हैं।
    10:03 AM, 26 Nov
    संविधान दिवस के कार्यक्रम में आज कांग्रेस, आम आदमी पार्टी, वाम दल, टीएमसी, आरजेडी, शिवसेना एनसीपी, सपा सहित 14 विपक्षी दल नहीं लेंगे हिस्सा
    9:20 AM, 26 Nov
    इस मौके पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सभी न्यायाधीश, सभी हाईकोर्ट के मुख्य न्यायाधीश, वरिष्ठ जज, भारत के सॉलिसिटर-जनरल रहेंगे मौजूद
    9:20 AM, 26 Nov
    विज्ञान भवन के प्लेनरी हॉल में शाम 5:30 बजे सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा आयोजित संविधान दिवस समारोह का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे पीएम मोदी
    9:18 AM, 26 Nov
    'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' के एक हिस्से के रूप में संविधान दिवस मना रही है केंद्र सरकार, कार्यक्रम को उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू और लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला भी करेंगे संबोधित
    9:17 AM, 26 Nov
    संविधान दिवस के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा नहीं लेंगे कांग्रेस और आम आदमी पार्टी, दोनों दलों ने किया कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार
    9:15 AM, 26 Nov
    राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद आज संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में पढ़ेंगे प्रस्तावना, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सेंट्रल हॉल में विशिष्ट सभा को करेंगे संबोधित
    9:14 AM, 26 Nov
    देशभर में आज मनाया जा रहा है संविधान दिवस, 26 नवंबर 1950 को लागू हुआ था हमारे देश का संविधान

    जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक narendra modi समाचार  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi ramnath kovind constitution day संविधान दिवस parliament

    English summary
    Constitution Day 2021: President And PM Modi address Constitution Day celebrations need to know
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X