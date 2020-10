पिता को मुखाग्नि देने के बाद बेहोश होकर गिर पड़े चिराग पासवान, दर्शन के लिए उमड़ा जन सैलाब

English summary

After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, a cabinet minister in the NDA government, a large number of people arrived on Saturday to see him on the day of his funeral. During this, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan suddenly fell unconscious after giving fire to his father. The last rites of the departed leader took place at the Digha Ghat on the banks of the Ganges, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and many other leaders including former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi were present.