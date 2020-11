असम सरकार ला रही है नया विवाह कानून, दूल्हा-दुल्हन के लिए धर्म का खुलासा करना होगा अनिवार्य

English summary

Assam government is soon going to bring a new marriage law in the state, in which it will be mandatory for both the eligible bride and groom to disclose their religion along with income, business. The Assam government's move to deal with the incidents of so-called 'love jihad' has been taken after several BJP-ruled states announced the law. Under Assam's proposed new marriage law, couples wishing to get married will have to disclose various details, including religion, a month before the wedding.