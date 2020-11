असम CM ने गाड़ी रुकवाई और सड़क किनारे मिट्टी के दीयों की खरीदारी करने लगे

English summary

The Chief Minister of Assam was seen buying roadside mud lamps in the capital Guwahati on Friday. CM Sarbananda Sonowal got down from the car to buy traditional diyas to be lit on the Diwali festival and bought diyas from the diya seller. On the use of traditional clay lamps on Diwali and on cracker-free Diwali, CM Sonowal said that he chose to buy diyas from a local vendor to promote small business.