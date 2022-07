फिल्म 'रॉकेट्री' देखने के बाद खूब रोए अनुपम खेर, आर माधवन के लिए बोलीं ये बातें

Watched @ActorMadhavan’s #RocketryTheFilm based on @NambiNOfficial’s life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan!🙏 pic.twitter.com/U0ldrz3ZwN