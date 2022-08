'महाकाल थाली' विवाद पर घिरते दिखे ऋतिक रोशन, तो बयान जारी कर 'जोमाटो' को मांगनी पड़ गई माफी

#Zomato_Insults_Mahakal

In an ad, @iHrithik says “Thaali khane ka man tha, Mahakal se mangaa liya"

Mahakal is no servant who delivers food to those who demand it, He is a God who's worshipped.

Could @zomato insult a God of another religion with the same courage? #Boycott_Zomato pic.twitter.com/7yC3qxi3iX