    'एक ही तो दिल है कितनी बार तोड़ोगे हार्दिक पंड्या', पृथ्वी शॉ के साथ हुई नाइंसाफी तो भड़के फैंस

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के अंतिम मैच में भारतीय टीम में एक बदलाव किया गया है। पृथ्वी शॉ एक बार फिर अपनी जगह नहीं बना सके।
    By
    Google Oneindia News
    ind vs nz

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: भारतीय टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ आखिरी टी-20 मैच में भी टीम में जगह नहीं दी गई है। पृथ्वी शॉ इस सीरीज में बिना खेले ही वापस घर लौट जाएंगे। लंबे समय बाद पृथ्वी शॉ का चयन टी-20 टीम में किया गया था। ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि शॉ को इस सीरीज में प्लेइंग इलेवन का हिस्सा बनाया जाएगा। लेकिन कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या की सोच काफी अलग देखने को मिली है।

    Suryakumar Yadav ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में किया कमाल, रोहित-कोहली रह गए पीछेSuryakumar Yadav ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में किया कमाल, रोहित-कोहली रह गए पीछे

    पृथ्वी शॉ को नहीं मिला मौका

    अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बुधवार को भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच टी-20 सीरीज का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। एक बार फिर पृथ्वी शॉ को प्लेइंग इलेवन में खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है। ईशान और गिल के फ्लॉप होने के बावजूद कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या ने पृथ्वी शॉ की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह नहीं दी है। तीसरे मैच में भी किशन का बल्ला नहीं चला। वह दूसरे ओवर में ही आउट होकर पवेलियन लौट गए।

    पृथ्वी शॉ को फिर किया गया इग्नोर

    इस सीरीज के पहले मुकाबलों में प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहने वाले पृथ्वी शॉ को एक बार फिर इग्नोर किया गया है। न्यूजीलैंड से पहले पृथ्वी को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 दोनों ही टीमों में मौका नहीं दिया गया था। पृथ्वी शॉ को लेकर फैंस लगातार कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। एक फैन ने लिखा कि एक ही तो दिल है कितनी बार तोड़ोगे हार्दिक पंड्या। वहीं एक फैन ने लिखा कि पृथ्वी शॉ टीम इंडिया के दूसरे संजू सैमसन बनते जा रहे हैं।

    जानें दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग इलेवन

    भारत: शुभमन गिल, ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), राहुल त्रिपाठी, सूर्यकुमार यादव, हार्दिक पांड्या (कप्तान), दीपक हुड्डा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, शिवम मावी, कुलदीप यादव, उमरान मलिक, अर्शदीप सिंह।

    न्यूजीलैंड: फिन एलेन, डेवोन कॉन्वे (विकेटकीपर), मार्क चैपमैन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, डेरेल मिचेल, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, मिशेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), ईश सोढ़ी, लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन, बेन लिस्टर, ब्लेयर टिकनर।

      English summary
      India vs New Zealand Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw yet again misses out in the Indian XI
