'एक ही तो दिल है कितनी बार तोड़ोगे हार्दिक पंड्या', पृथ्वी शॉ के साथ हुई नाइंसाफी तो भड़के फैंस

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के अंतिम मैच में भारतीय टीम में एक बदलाव किया गया है। पृथ्वी शॉ एक बार फिर अपनी जगह नहीं बना सके।

India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20: भारतीय टीम के युवा बल्लेबाज पृथ्वी शॉ को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ आखिरी टी-20 मैच में भी टीम में जगह नहीं दी गई है। पृथ्वी शॉ इस सीरीज में बिना खेले ही वापस घर लौट जाएंगे। लंबे समय बाद पृथ्वी शॉ का चयन टी-20 टीम में किया गया था। ऐसा माना जा रहा था कि शॉ को इस सीरीज में प्लेइंग इलेवन का हिस्सा बनाया जाएगा। लेकिन कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या की सोच काफी अलग देखने को मिली है।

Suryakumar Yadav ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में किया कमाल, रोहित-कोहली रह गए पीछे

पृथ्वी शॉ को नहीं मिला मौका

अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में बुधवार को भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच टी-20 सीरीज का फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। एक बार फिर पृथ्वी शॉ को प्लेइंग इलेवन में खेलने का मौका नहीं मिला है। ईशान और गिल के फ्लॉप होने के बावजूद कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या ने पृथ्वी शॉ की प्लेइंग इलेवन में जगह नहीं दी है। तीसरे मैच में भी किशन का बल्ला नहीं चला। वह दूसरे ओवर में ही आउट होकर पवेलियन लौट गए।

No Prithvi Shaw again. I mean, what's their problem? Too proud to accept that they are wrong? Not at all a fair decision, even Gill and Kishan score century today. @hardikpandya7 — Saint (@Cricguy1) February 1, 2023

पृथ्वी शॉ को फिर किया गया इग्नोर

इस सीरीज के पहले मुकाबलों में प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहने वाले पृथ्वी शॉ को एक बार फिर इग्नोर किया गया है। न्यूजीलैंड से पहले पृथ्वी को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 दोनों ही टीमों में मौका नहीं दिया गया था। पृथ्वी शॉ को लेकर फैंस लगातार कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं। एक फैन ने लिखा कि एक ही तो दिल है कितनी बार तोड़ोगे हार्दिक पंड्या। वहीं एक फैन ने लिखा कि पृथ्वी शॉ टीम इंडिया के दूसरे संजू सैमसन बनते जा रहे हैं।

जानें दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग इलेवन

भारत: शुभमन गिल, ईशान किशन (विकेटकीपर), राहुल त्रिपाठी, सूर्यकुमार यादव, हार्दिक पांड्या (कप्तान), दीपक हुड्डा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, शिवम मावी, कुलदीप यादव, उमरान मलिक, अर्शदीप सिंह।

न्यूजीलैंड: फिन एलेन, डेवोन कॉन्वे (विकेटकीपर), मार्क चैपमैन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, डेरेल मिचेल, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, मिशेल सैंटनर (कप्तान), ईश सोढ़ी, लॉकी फर्ग्यूसन, बेन लिस्टर, ब्लेयर टिकनर।

My account has become Hardik Pandya hate account from today.

Still can't understand the ignorance of Prithvi Shaw.

Yeah he won't stay on the crease till power play but at least he uses the best out of those 6 overs unlike the tuk tuk over hyped pocket dynamo. — N (@Vk_is_goat) February 1, 2023

Mr. @hardikpandya7 what do you think of yourself... You too are non performer. Why don't you drop yourself today @PrithviShaw deserves to be in playing XI. In the last match as well you didn't let @yuzi_chahal bowl all his overs. We want to watch a performer not the favourites.😡 — Amarjeet kumar roy (@AmarjeetDreams) February 1, 2023

@hardikpandya7 why not picked Prithibi Shaw in 11😡👎match nahi dekhunga jaou.....bar bar gill and kishan ko chances dei rahi lekin Shaw ko nahi ... worst captain — Udit Konwar (@UKnowar) February 1, 2023

No chance for Shaw even when Gill/Kishan have underperformed. Hardik the captain has been disappointing. As much as I liked him for GT, where he was aggressive, his Indian captaincy is on the lines of defensive with just talks of fearless cricket and intent.#HardikPandya #Shaw — Harshit Anand (@imHarshitAnand) February 1, 2023

Heartbreaking wait continues for Prithvi Shaw 💔💔

What are you doing BCCI @BCCI Management & Hardik Pandya @hardikpandya7

Just destroy talented cricketers..

Need to take care of them.

Abomination

Nonsense 😡#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/jKQAtyq1lj — Avinashsinh Barad 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BaradAvinash) February 1, 2023

