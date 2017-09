Princeton University: रोजगार सृजन में कांग्रेस की तरह मोदी सरकार भी फेल रही-राहुल गांधी

International

Ankur Sharma

Subscribe to Oneindia Hindi

Everyday nearly 30,000 new youngsters come into job market. 450 jobs are being provided today: Rahul Gandhi at Princeton University in US pic.twitter.com/m4zZ9fEMVT

English summary

Creation of jobs is the biggest challenge that India faces right now, Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday. The job numbers are nowhere where they should be, Gandhi said, as he admitted that previous Congress governments had failed to address the concern.