बांग्लादेशी विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एके अब्दुल मोमन ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh paid tributes to former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee at High Commission of India in Dhaka, today: High Commission of India in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/V0fmEtb7Z6

English summary

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Moman paid tribute to the death of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday. He paid tribute to the former President by reaching the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. On Monday, 31 August, 84-year-old Pranab da passed away after a long illness. The Government of India announced a 7-day national mourning on his death.