PM मोदी को लेकर संजय राउत के कभी नीम-नीम कभी शहद-शहद वाले बयान के क्या है मायने?

English summary

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut's honey dripped given today instead of neem who earlier demand Prime Minister Modi's resignation in August amid slump in employment and economy amid Corona epidemic crisis, when he addressed Prime Minister Modi as 'our leader'. This eclipse for Prime Minister Modi, who reached the Maharashtra round on Saturday, came as a surprise on the face of the Shiv Sena spokesperson, as the Shiv Sena, which left the NDA and formed the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray along with the anti-NCP and Congress, continues to curse the BJP. .