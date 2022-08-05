उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे LIVE: एनडीए उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ उपराष्ट्रपति घोषित
नई दिल्ली, 06 अगस्त: देश को अपने नए उपराष्ट्रपति मिल गए हैं। आज उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई, जिसके बाद संसद में मतगणना की गई, जिसमें एनडीए उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति घोषित किए गए। लोकसभा महासचिव उत्पल के सिंह ने बतााय कि एनडीए के उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ ने कुल 725 मतों में से 528 मतों के साथ 346 मतों से जीत हासिल की। जबकि 15 को अवैध करार दिया गया, विपक्षी उम्मीदवार मार्गरेट अल्वा को चुनाव में 182 वोट मिले। मौजूदा उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू का कार्यकाल 11 अगस्त को समाप्त हो रहा है। आपको बता दें कि उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव में लोकसभा और राज्यसभा के सांसद भाग लेते हैं। पढ़िए, देश के नए उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव परिणाम से जुड़ा पल-पल का अपडेट।
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected as the Vice President of India; tweets "The Upper House will definitely benefit from his experience & close understanding of the ground issues." pic.twitter.com/ygjYhxs5uF— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
Delhi | NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar won by 346 votes as he bagged 528 of the total 725 votes that were cast. While 15 were termed invalid, Opposition candidate Margret Alva received 182 votes in the election: LS Gen-Secy Utpal K Singh pic.twitter.com/ZNHcbmftAU— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022
