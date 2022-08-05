India
YouTube
  • search
चर्चा में कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022 अगस्त राशिफल 2022 मंकीपॉक्स मौसम अपडेट वेब स्टोरीज कोरोना वायरस
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
नोटिफिकेशन ऑन करें  
For Daily Alerts

जरूर पढ़ें

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download
    LIVE

    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के नतीजे LIVE: एनडीए उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ उपराष्ट्रपति घोषित

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली, 06 अगस्त: देश को अपने नए उपराष्ट्रपति मिल गए हैं। आज उपराष्ट्रपति पद के लिए मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई, जिसके बाद संसद में मतगणना की गई, जिसमें एनडीए उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति घोषित किए गए। लोकसभा महासचिव उत्पल के सिंह ने बतााय कि एनडीए के उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ ने कुल 725 मतों में से 528 मतों के साथ 346 मतों से जीत हासिल की। जबकि 15 को अवैध करार दिया गया, विपक्षी उम्मीदवार मार्गरेट अल्वा को चुनाव में 182 वोट मिले। मौजूदा उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू का कार्यकाल 11 अगस्त को समाप्त हो रहा है। आपको बता दें कि उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव में लोकसभा और राज्यसभा के सांसद भाग लेते हैं। पढ़िए, देश के नए उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव परिणाम से जुड़ा पल-पल का अपडेट।

    लाइव अपडेट्स

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:15 PM, 6 Aug
    केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति के रूप में चुने जाने पर एनडीए के उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ को बधाई दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "उच्च सदन को उनके अनुभव और जमीनी मुद्दों की गहरी समझ से निश्चित रूप से फायदा होगा।"
    7:57 PM, 6 Aug
    राज्यसभा के निर्वाचित और मनोनीत सदस्यों और लोकसभा के निर्वाचित सदस्यों वाले 780 मतदाताओं में से 725 मतदाताओं ने अपने मत डाले। कुल मतदान - 92.94%: उत्पल कुमार सिंह, लोकसभा महासचिव
    7:55 PM, 6 Aug
    एनडीए के उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ ने कुल 725 मतों में से 528 मतों के साथ 346 मतों से जीत हासिल की। जबकि 15 को अवैध करार दिया गया, विपक्षी उम्मीदवार मार्गरेट अल्वा को चुनाव में 182 वोट मिले: लोकसभा महासचिव उत्पल के सिंह
    7:55 PM, 6 Aug
    एनडीए उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति घोषित
    6:44 PM, 6 Aug
    एनडीए के उम्मीदवार जगदीप धनखड़ परिणामों की घोषणा से पहले 11 अकबर रोड स्थित संसदीय कार्य मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी के आवास पर पहुंचे।
    6:42 PM, 6 Aug
    बीजेपी ऑफिस के बाहर जश्न की तैयारी की जा रही है।
    6:41 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव की वोटिंग खत्म होने के बाद अब काउटिंग जारी है।
    5:10 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव का मतदान खत्म हो गया है। अब वोटों की गिनती शुरू होगी।
    4:30 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव में अब तक 90% से भी अधिक मतदान।
    4:00 PM, 6 Aug
    मतदान खत्म होने में बच अब एक घंटे का वक्त, उसके बाद होगी वोटों की गिनती।
    3:23 PM, 6 Aug
    मैं विवरण में नहीं जाना चाहता मैं केवल यह बता सकता हूं कि हमारे उम्मीदवार(उपराष्ट्रपति पद के) जगदीप धनखड़ रिकॉर्ड मार्जिन के साथ जीतेंगे: केंद्रीय संसदीय मंत्री प्रल्हाद जोशी
    2:56 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव खत्म होने में अब दो घंटे का वक्त बचा है। मतदान 5 बजे तक होगा।
    2:30 PM, 6 Aug
    राहुल गांधी ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव में डाला वोट।
    2:03 PM, 6 Aug
    लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने संसद में उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
    1:33 PM, 6 Aug
    भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी, राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर, केंद्रीय विदेश राज्य मंत्री मिनाक्षी लेखी और केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए संसद में वोट डाला।
    1:33 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए केंद्रीय मंत्री नारायण राणे और केंद्रीय मंत्री सर्बानंद सोनोवाल ने संसद में अपना वोट डाला।
    1:33 PM, 6 Aug
    वित्त और कॉर्पोरेट मामलों की मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए संसद में वोट डाला।
    1:04 PM, 6 Aug
    आप सांसद हरभजन सिंह और संजय सिंह, द्रमुक सांसद कनिमोझी और भाजपा सांसद रवि किशन ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला
    1:03 PM, 6 Aug
    कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष और सांसद सोनिया गांधी ने दिल्ली में संसद में उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
    1:03 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी सांसद हेमा मालिनी ने दिल्ली की संसद में वोट डाला।
    12:35 PM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव को लेकर मतदान जारी है।
    12:14 PM, 6 Aug
    टीएमसी के सांसद इस चुनाव में हिस्सा नहीं ले रहे हैं।
    11:57 AM, 6 Aug
    विपक्ष की उम्मीदवार मार्गरेट अल्वा संसद भवन पहुंची। वहां पर उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी है।
    11:44 AM, 6 Aug
    सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और शिक्षा मंत्री एवं कौशल विकास एवं उद्यमिता मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने संसद में उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
    11:31 AM, 6 Aug
    राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए अपना वोट डाला।
    11:30 AM, 6 Aug
    केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत और केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य और संस्कृति राज्य मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए वोट डाला।
    11:16 AM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए गृह मंत्री अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी, केंद्रीय मंत्री राजीव चंद्रशेखर और केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने अपना वोट डाला।
    11:15 AM, 6 Aug
    उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और कांग्रेस सांसद डॉ मनमोहन सिंह ने संसद में अपना वोट डाला।
    11:05 AM, 6 Aug
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने संसद भवन में वोट डाला।
    10:58 AM, 6 Aug
    वोटिंग खत्म होते ही वोटों की गिनती शुरू कर दी जाएगी। ऐसे में आज ही रिजल्ट आ जाएगा।
    READ MORE

    Comments
    परफेक्ट जीवनसंगी की तलाश? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

    अधिक vice president election समाचार  

    Read more about:

    vice president election jagdeep dhankhar margaret alva nda bjp congress उपराष्ट्रपति चुनाव जगदीप धनखड़ मार्गरेट अल्वा एनडीए बीजेपी कांग्रेस

    English summary
    Vice President Election 2022 Voting Live
    देश-दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरों से अपडेट रहने के लिए Oneindia Hindi के फेसबुक पेज को लाइक करें
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    तुरंत पाएं न्यूज अपडेट
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X