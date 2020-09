राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप के निर्णय से नाखुश है TikTok, इस रविवार अमेरिका में बंद हो जाएगा ऐप!

English summary

After India, the Chinese short video app Tick Talk is going to be banned in the US on Sunday, due to which the Tick Talk company has expressed unhappiness. The Trump administration announced on Friday that it would ban Tick Talk and WeChat from the App Store this Sunday. However the move is a bit unexpected for the owned company Bite Dance, as it had signed an agreement with Oracle in a few days which did not include the entire sale of the app. This is the first time TikTok has finally reacted to the ban on its app in the US.